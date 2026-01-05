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Pittsburgh Sports Now News
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Pittsburgh Sports Now
Duquesne Adds 6'11", 275-pound Center from Oregon
Mike Vukovcan
55 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Recruiting News & Notes: Latest Recruiting Stops, 4-Star Offers
Nathan Breisinger
2 hours ago
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt's Pursuit of 2027 4-Star Gabe Jenkins Got More Difficult
Mike Vukovcan
4 hours ago
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Extends Offer to Top 2028 Defensive Player in WPIAL
Mike Vukovcan
5 hours ago
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt 2027 Recruiting Board: Panthers Eyeing Big OL Class
Nathan Breisinger
05/01/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
In-State Recruit Places Pitt in His Top 5
Mike Vukovcan
05/01/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Duquesne Athletics Awards 2026 Winners Span Several Sports
Zachary Weiss
05/01/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Recruiting News & Notes: OV Changes, Coaches on the Road
Nathan Breisinger
05/01/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
After Recent Offer, 2027 3-Star DT Sets Pitt Official Visit
Nathan Breisinger
04/30/26
On3 Football
Top colleges prepare to negotiate with 2027 recruiting class
Pete Nakos
04/30/26
Rivals
Private vs. Public: Pennsylvania House passes HB 41, would allow PIAA to split playoffs up
Andy Villamarzo
04/29/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
New Jersey LB Sets Official Visit to Pitt
Mike Vukovcan
04/29/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Hopewell 2028 4-Star QB James Armstrong Receives 3rd SEC Offer
Mike Vukovcan
04/29/26
High School
Private vs. Public: Pennsylvania House advances bill that could potentially separate playoff classifications
Andy Villamarzo
04/29/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Can Pitt Flip a Player Committed to Big 12 School?
Mike Vukovcan
04/29/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Football Recruiting News and Notes
Mike Vukovcan
04/29/26
On3 Football
Kyle Whittingham spent three decades at Utah and chose Michigan to write his final chapter
Chris Low
04/29/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Weiss: Remembering Ray Goss
Zachary Weiss
04/29/26
On3 Basketball
NCAA in final steps to expand March Madness to 76 teams, expected to begin in 2027
Alex Byington
04/28/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Continues to Aggressively Pursue 2027 3-Star DL Jaiden Davis
Mike Vukovcan
04/28/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt/WPIAL Football Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook
Mike Vukovcan
04/28/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
3-Star OL Shavezz Dixon Details In-Home Visit with Pitt
Mike Vukovcan
04/28/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Priority Recruit Reacts to Pitt's Visit
Mike Vukovcan
04/28/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
4-Star WPIAL QB James Armstrong Adds Major Offer from Georgia
Nathan Breisinger
04/28/26
Pittsburgh Sports Now
Capel, Pitt Finalizing Staff with Internal Promotion of Assistant
Nathan Breisinger
04/27/26
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