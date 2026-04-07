2026 4-Star Anthony Felesi Decommits from Pitt

One of Pitt’s prized 2026 4-star recruits has changed his mind and won’t be coming to Pitt.



Per Jonathan Givony from Draft Express, 4-star wing Anthony Felesi has de-committed from Jeff Capel and the Panthers.



Rivals currently ranks Felesi as the No. 40 overall player in the country and the No. 11 shooting guard. The 6’5″ wing is considered one of the best defenders in the country and will have a long list of schools interested in him.



The native of Orem, Utah signed with Pitt back in October of 2025 and selected Pitt over other offers from USC, UCLA, Houston, BYU, Oregon, Mississippi State, Villanova, LSU, Arizona State, Utah, California, Louisville, Washington, Creighton, etc.



Pittsburgh Sports Now has reached out to Felesi for a comment about his decision but haven’t heard back yet.



You have to wonder how much the departure of fellow Samoan Roman Siulepa, played into this decision. In previous conversations, Felesi expressed to me how important and how much it meant to him to be able to play with Siulepa.



Last week, Siulepa made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The retention of Capel was expected to keep this Class of 2026 together but that obviously didn’t happen.

The current players transferring from the program was expected, however, this move comes as somewhat of a surprise. In fact, someone from within the program expressed to me recently that they still expected all 3 members of their highly talked about Class of 2026 to still come to Pitt.



With the decision from Felesi, 4-star guard Jermal Jones from IMG Academy in Florida and 4-star forward Chase Foster still remain.