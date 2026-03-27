2027 New Jersey DE Sets Pitt Official Visit

The first weekend for official visits is starting to fill up for Pitt as a 10th player has scheduled an OV during the weekend of May 28-30th.



2027 3-star edge rusher Esa Wittingburg from East Orange, New Jersey announced on Friday that he’ll be coming to visit Pitt. Last weekend, Wittingburg was one of many recruits in Pittsburgh that attended Pitt’s scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium.



Wittingburg (6’3″, 230-pounds) holds over 20+ D-1 offers including ones from Northwestern, Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Missouri, NC State, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Duke and Vanderbilt.



Aside from this one, Wittingburg has also scheduled an OV to Virginia from June 4th-7th.



As for why he chose to schedule to one of his official visits to Pitt, Wittingburg tells PSN, “I feel like Pitt has a great program and does a great job developing guys and allowing them to get the chance to play at the next level.”

PITT OFFICIAL VISITS (May 28-30)

*3-star Pitt QB commit Kevin Verpaele (Merritt Island HS – Florida)

*3-star Pitt WR commit Jacob Thomas (Charles W. Flanagan HS – Florida)

*4-star OL JJ Brown (Parkview HS – Georgia)

* IOL Noah Nixon (Buford HS – Georgia)

*3-star WR Jeyden Elder (Spanish River HS – Florida)

* OL Jajuan Graham (Tucker HS – Georgia)

*3-star DL Carter Napier (Springboro HS – Ohio)

* OL Matthias Burrell (Gahanna Lincoln HS – Ohio)

*DE Cam Aime (St. Joseph Regional HS- NJ)

*3-star DE Esa Wittingburg (East Orange, NJ





