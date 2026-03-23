2028 QB James Armstrong Receives Big Recruiting News from Rivals

People in Western Pennsylvania and particularly the WPIAL know about James Armstrong and the talent that he possesses, apparently so do the national recruiting evaluators.



This morning, Armstrong received a huge recruiting bump by Rivals.com as they released their top recruits in the Class of 2028.



The national recruiting staff at Rivals have named Armstrong a 4-star recruit and the No. 90 overall player and the No. 9 quarterback in the country in the Class of 2028.



The 6’3″, 225-pound left-hander picked up new offers in the 2 weeks from Florida State and Colorado, to go along with previous ones from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.



PSN caught up with Armstrong after he received the news from Rivals as he was both excited and appreciative.



“It just makes me feel really excited and grateful,” Armstrong tells PSN. “I’ve put in a lot of work and have been striving to be officially viewed as a national recruit. This is just the beginning to my journey, but it’s still a great milestone that makes me feel great.”

Full sophomore season highlights

6’3 225lbs dual threat qb

2350 yds passing (+1200 from last szn)

760 rushing 125 carries (last 4 games hurt)

37 total touchdowns 3 interceptions

7-4

Looking forward to next szn!!!!https://t.co/nZEBVmzlqL@PghSportsNow @210ths @jarma72… pic.twitter.com/tAKbWuoKf1 — James “Booboo” Armstrong (@Armstrong_Qb) November 9, 2025

As far as his spring schedule, Armstrong made a recent visit to West Virginia and this past weekend, he attended Pitt’s scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium.



Armstrong tells PSN that this Thursday he’ll travel to check out a Penn State spring practice and then in April, he’ll make visits to the state of North Carolina to see both Duke and North Carolina for the first time.













