2nd Departure from Pitt Men's Basketball Team

The Pitt men’s basketball program has their second departure of the day.



Earlier this morning, it was reported that sophomore guard Brandin Cummings would placing his name in the transfer portal.



Pittsburgh Sports Now can also report that redshirt sophomore forward Papa Kante will also be leaving the Pitt program.



PSN is hearing that these two departures were joint decisions by both sides as it was mutually decided that it would be best for both parties to go in another direction.



These are the first two moves of many anticipated moves of the offseason with new GM Jay Kuntz officially being able to go over the roster that he mostly inherited when taking the job. Kuntz had all season to evaluate each and every person on the roster and I’d anticipate a flurry of moves in the coming months.

Keep in mind, this was a 20-loss team so everyone and anyone is expendable.



Kante (South Kent, Connecticut) was a big 4-star get for Pitt, unfortunately he was plagued with injuries for much of his Panther career.



Kante (6’10”, 235-pounds) played in only 8 games this season before suffering another knee injury.

In his first season at Pitt, Kante suffered a knee injury prior to the season, which sidelined him all of the 2023-24 season. Last season, he returned in played in 22 games off the bench, averaging 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds.