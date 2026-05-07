3-Star Cornerback Logan Debose Sets Pitt Official Visit
Houston St. Thomas (Texas) cornerback Logan Debose has added his name to the lengthy Pitt official visitor list, which is set to take way at the end of May.
Debose — a 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect — will be in Pittsburgh from June 11-13. Debose also has an official visit lined up with Houston from June 4-6.
The Panthers jumped into the recruitment of Debose when Archie Collins traveled to Houston for an in-person visit with Debose. During that visit, Collins and Pitt extended an offer to the cornerback recruit.
Debose has a solid offer sheet that consists of Pitt, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Iowa State, BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Houston, San Diego State, Army, Navy and more.
As a junior, Debose was named a First Team All-State DB for a St. Thomas team that finished 8-3 during the 2025 season. Debose has quick instincts and closes in a hurry in coverage. In his defensive system, Debose is often place in man-to-man coverage similar to Pitt’s and does a nice job holding ground and staying within stride of his opponent.
Pitt has yet to land a defensive back in the 2027 cycle. The Panthers will host six cornerbacks with three-star Omarion Wallace from May 28-30, three-star Darrod Jacobs and three-star Kayden Battle the same weekend as Debose from June 11-13 and three-star Jordan Young and three-star Khamani Estrada from June 18-20.
Check out the full list of Pitt official visitors here.