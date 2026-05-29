3-Star Linebacker Makes Commitment Elsewhere, Won't Be Visiting Pitt

A player that was scheduled to make an official visit to Pitt won’t be doing so as he’s announced a commitment elsewhere.



2027 3-star linebacker Brayden Watson (Buford, Georgia) announced on Friday that he’s committed to the Michigan Wolverines over Pitt and Vanderbilt.

Watson was a player that the Pitt staff was looking forward to hosting (June 11-13) and hoping to get a commitment from. Pat Narduzzi and his coaches did an excellent job recruiting Watson as the only two official visits that he scheduled were to Pitt and Michigan.



The 6’2″, 190-pounder versatile linebacker held Power 4 offers from Pitt, Michigan, USC, Duke, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Mississippi State, Oregon, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Watson was a member of this year’s Buford team that finished 15-0 and claimed a Georgia 6A state championship. The Wolves were placed No. 1 on Rivals’ National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

Pitt has already received a commitment from 3-star linebacker Walter Hudson (Philadelphia, PA) and are looking to add more linebackers to this class.



This week, 3-star linebacker Jeremiah Proctor Gainesville, Georgia) is making his official visit and during the weekend of June 11-13th, 3-star Davon Smith (Spring, Texas) and 3-star Eli Harris (Loganville, Georgia) are scheduled to be in town.