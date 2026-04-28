4-Star WPIAL QB James Armstrong Adds Major Offer from Georgia

Hopewell (Pa.) four-star quarterback James Armstrong continues to rise as a national prospect and has picked up an offer from one of the top programs in college football.

Armstrong added an offer from Kriby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs Monday evening, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned.

“Georgia is one of the best programs in the country and it makes me feel great that they have interest in me. I love everything they have to offer,” Armstrong told PSN.

Georgia was in Western Pennsylvania Monday and stopped by Hopewell to check out the Vikings program. The Bulldogs invited Armstrong to make a visit on May 30. Sources also tell PSN that Auburn is expected to be in Hopewell on Tuesday, followed Michigan State and Virginia later this week.

Armstrong was recently bumped to the No. 9 quarterback prospect in the 2028 class by Rivals and the 88th-ranked prospect nationally.

Along with Georgia, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, Ole Miss, Colorado, Syracuse and more have offered.