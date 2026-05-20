4-Star WPIAL Safety Commits to Big 12 Program Over Penn State, Pitt and Others

One of the top defensive players in the WPIAL Class of 2027 and coveted Pitt target is headed out West to play for Coach Prime.

Four-star safety Gabe Jenkins committed to Colorado Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Sports Now confirmed, which comes after a recent official visit with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Jenkins makes a verbal pledge to Colorado over Penn State, where he was formerly committed to before the firing of James Franklin, Pitt, Michigan, Georgia and others.

The commitment also comes just two days after Pitt defensive coordinator Cory Sanders and Penn State associate head coach Terry Smith and safeties coach Deon Broomfield were in attendance Monday to see Jenkins at Propel Imani’s WPIAL Showcase.

Jenkins had upcoming official visits scheduled with Georgia (May 29-31), Penn State (June 5-7), Pitt (June 11-13) and Michigan (June 19-21).

Pitt was the first offer for the 6-1, 190-pound Jenkins coming back in October of 2023. Jenkins committed to Penn State in June of 2025, but backed off his commitment after Franklin was dismissed by the Nittany Lions. Jenkins made two trips to Pitt during spring camp, while Sanders visited him a number of times over the years.

Jenkins is the No. 30 safety in the 2027 class and 10th-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Panthers have already added a safety commitment in the 2027 class with Florida three-star Saniiyn Black.