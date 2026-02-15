7 Duquesne Acrobatics & Tumbling Displays Program's Growth In Season Opening Win

Duquesne Acrobatics & Tumbling sophomore top/tumbler Sienna Johnson stood in the corner with freshman Lindsay Kivlan, the latter bracing herself for the tumbling open heat a big spot to maintain momentum heading into the concluding team event.

Coming in, an overwhelmingly returning group of sophomores wanted to ensure the freshmen class to have the same feeling as the program-opening meet a year ago.

From sophomore base/tumbler Anna Trent’s first call in the compulsory acro heat, to the final Dukes shout in the team event, the seventh-ranked Duquesne squad encouraged each other and set a baseline, to the tune of a 255.130-217.645 season-opening victory over West Liberty.

“They’re becoming aggressive in a way that they are able to let their passion show through,” head coach Michaela Soper observed. “There’s excitement behind what they do, but there’s also purpose. We really wanted the intention and purpose behind the hard work we put into this to shine through today with a mix of joy.”

Perhaps the biggest difference in this was the music surrounding the team event. Last year’s track featured a very upbeat, pop sounding mix, but this year’s version is very in your face from the very first note.

As soon as the group of four ladies who went in for the post-meet press conference in Aloe Suite were asked about the music, a smile formed in unison.

There was a clear sense of pride in recognition that the program has grown and while there were goals a season ago, the expectations have risen.

“Last year we were all new to the sport with basically all freshmen, so it was not like we were timid, but we were very much like, ‘we’re having fun, we’re so happy to be here, let’s put up our Dukes and get down to it,'” explained Trent. “This year we are a little more seasoned, we have a purpose, a drive and huge goals. Last year we did too, but we’ve already seen what we can do, let’s go up our game. I think our music really showcases that and also shows a difference in our team mentality.”

Duquesne did have to overcome a good amount of adversity as during the break between events, sophomore top/tumbler Lea Philarom had a hard fall and would miss three different heats, in the solo tumbling aerial, a trio and the team event.

The Dukes were seeking direct substitutes and the delay extended between making sure Philarom was being taken care of and figuring out who would plug into the different roles.

Soper would acknowledge that naturally you prepare for that moment but hope that it never happens. In that time, there really was nothing to prepare for as she likened it to the feeling of the world being on fire.

Ultimately, sophomores Carly Longenecker and Claire Piper would take on those spots and both being able to plug in and the former properly understanding cues and doing the dance in the team event despite not having practiced it showed that Duquesne is taking those steps towards feeling like an established team. The depth showed through.

As Piper explained it, the motivation only grew, now it was a universal feeling of “do it for Lea”. The pats on the back before competing had even greater purpose.

It further unified the team when last year it would have affected it.

“It was very unexpected, very sad for Lea, I kind of just took that moment and knew I wanted to do it for her and the team and keep this moment special as it was our first meet and we worked really hard for it,” Longenecker said. “Just staying cool and trusting my training was the most important thing in that moment.”

Even before that Duquesne displayed a united front, problem solving through heat two of the 6 element synch after a miscue.

“I think it was extremely special because we all had to come together as a team under adversity and that’s something that we haven’t done super much in the preseason,” sophomore base/tumbler Mireya Maymi determined. “We’ve kind of been going with the flow but having something unexpected happen and us come together as a team for her and the person next to us was very special tonight.”

All six freshmen on the competition roster competed as well with Kivlan’s effort earning a 9.4 on a 9.55 starting value. Such performances allow the freshmen to elevate the standard and having Kivlan step into a pass makes Soper excited about her future, while also heaping praise on Johnson for being selfless, leading and allowing everyone to shine.

The day before the meet, Soper had her ladies close their eyes. Some were on the stomachs, others their backs, visualizing what was going to happen in the next meet and talking through every detail.

It was a quiet gym and one that Thursday also saw the team repeatedly circle up with assistant coach Nikki Pizzi.

This is a team which all lived together and while that can go different ways, it has led to an undeniable organic connection.

Duquesne hopes that growth continues when it travels to Erie, facing #9 Gannon.

“We always do a deep breath in and when you ground yourself there and we’re so close as a team that it almost feels like all of our hearts are beating in one moment,” analyzed Trent. “We really are one unit. We went out there and showcased that, and I hope we continue to do that this season.”

