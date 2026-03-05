ACC Tournament Starts Early for Pitt in Must-Win at Syracuse

It has come down to one final game for Pitt men’s basketball — a play-in game for the Panthers to get into the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers are in danger of missing the conference tournament under eighth-year head coach Jeff Capel. Pitt owns the 15th and final seed in the bracket as it enters a must-win game on Saturday at Syracuse.

“We got a playoff game Saturday,” senior guard Damarco Minor said following Wednesday’s loss against Florida State. “You win, you in. You lose, you go home. So, I mean, we use all the adversity that we’ve been through throughout the whole season, and let’s put it all on the line, baby, because I know nobody in the country been through what we’ve been through.”

Pitt controls its own destiny, and the scenarios are simple:

— Win, and it is in.

— Lose, and go home.

Pitt forward Cameron Corhen battles in the paint against Florida State’s Lajae Jones. March 4, 2026 – Ed Thompson / PSN

The Panthers are battling with Notre Dame and Boston College — who play one another Saturday — for the final seed. The Panthers own a 4-13 record after losing to Florida State Wednesday evening, 75-74. The Fighting Irish also boast a 4-13 record. Pitt has the head-to-head tiebreaker in that matchup. Even if Notre Dame wins Saturday, as long as the Panthers take care of business, they advance to postseason play.

If Pitt loses and Notre Dame wins, the Fighting Irish would clinch with a better record. If Pitt loses and Boston College wins against ND, the Eagles would have the same record as the Panthers. BC would make it thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker from Jan. 21 when the Eagles won 65-62 over the Panthers.

A loss for Pitt would mark the end to a highly disappointing season for Capel and the Panthers.

Pitt has not finished any worse than 14th in the ACC during Capel’s time in Pittsburgh, which happened during his first season at the helm. Last year, Pitt clinched the 13th seed in the conference tournament before falling to Notre Dame, 55-54.

The Panthers are just two seasons removed from owning its best seed as the No. 4 and advancing to the ACC semifinals. The year prior, Pitt was the fifth seed before losing in the quarterfinals. That season, Pitt made its lone NCAA Tournament appearance under Capel.

With the struggles surrounding the Pitt men’s basketball program the last two seasons, Capel has faced growing pressure and could potentially be coaching his final game for the Panthers on Saturday.

Pitt and Syracuse tip off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the CW. Notre Dame and Boston College begin the ACC slate of the day with a 12:00 p.m. tip in Chestnut Hill, Mass.