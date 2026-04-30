After Recent Offer, 2027 3-Star DT Sets Pitt Official Visit

A week after Goodrich (Mich.) defensive tackle Drew Aagesen received an offer from the Pitt Panthers, the three-star prospect set up an official visit to check out the Pitt program.

Aagesen announced on Tuesday that he will visit Pitt from June 18-20.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Aagesen received a Pitt offer on April 20 after position coach Tim Daoust visited in person to watch to Michigan prospect work out.

Aagesen’s offer sheet consists of Boston College, Wisconsin, Iowa State and a number of MAC schools. Per Rivals, Aagesen is the No. 111 defensive tackle in the 2027 class and 21st-overall prospect out of Michigan.

Along with Pitt, Aagesen will also take official visits with Iowa State from May 28-30 and Virginia from June 11-14.

As a junior, Aagesen recorded 52 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for Goodrich High School.

Pitt has eight other recruits scheduled to visit the third weekend of officials. Aagesen becomes the third defensive tackle to schedule an official visit to go along with Middletown (Ohio) three-star Jaiden Davis and Quince Orchard (Md.) three-star Jaheim Bond.

For the complete list of Pitt official visitors, click here.