Another Pitt 2027 Commit Schedules OV

All four current members of Pitt’s Class of 2027 have scheduled their official visits this summer.



3-star running back Tyler Reid will join the three other members of the class who will all be visiting Pitt from May 28-30th. Earlier today, 3-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea announced he’d be visiting that same weekend.



Reid announced back on March 6th his commitment to Pitt, the same school as his brother, Desmond.

Back on January 26th, Reid (5’8″, 165-pounds) announced his plans to transfer to St. Thomas Aquinas High School to play his senior season.

St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 2027 RB Tyler Reid running drills at Rivals Miami Elite Camp



Reid is a Pitt commit.

Despite his commitment to Pitt, Reid has picked up 3 new offers since the start of the year- West Virginia, Liberty and Middle Tennessee State.



During his junior season at Miramar HS, Reid received 104 carries for 1,070 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Class of 2027 RB can be the engine of an offense at the P4 level










