Avonworth 2028 4-Star Jaden Jones Goes on Recruiting Tear

One month ago, Avonworth sophomore Jaden Jones saw his recruiting profile elevated by Rivals and he’s been on a recruiting tear ever since.



Back on March 23rd, the 6’3″, 185-pound wide receiver was named a 4-star recruit and Rivals No. 76 overall player in the Class of 2028.

Prior to that announcement, Jones held Power 4 offers, but that list of schools has now significantly increased over the last month.



The offer spree for Jones continued on Wednesday for Jones as he picked up three new Power 4 offers and it continued this morning. Yesterday, Jones received new offers from Mississippi State, Arkansas and Florida State. This morning, the latest school to get involved is Colorado as Jones received an offer from Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.



Jaden Jones Updated List of Power 4 Offers:

Pitt

West Virginia

Penn State

NC State

Kentucky

Syracuse

Rutgers

Arkansas

Florida State

Colorado

Mississippi State

Maryland

Louisville

UCLA

Jaden Jones C/O 2028

6’3 185lbs WR/DB

1st Team Pennsylvania All-State



Avonworth High School, PA 15-0 PA STATE CHAMPS

1023 Receiving yards on 33 catches (31 yds/catch)

11 Receiving TD’s

5 Int’s, 1 Int TD Return https://t.co/RtbQFFDi2S@PA_TodaySports @PaFootballNews… — 4⭐️ Jaden Jones (@JonesJaden6) January 21, 2026

Along with receiving offers, Jones has spent the last month making plenty of spring visits as he begins the process of personally evaluating coaches and their programs. Jones has made recent visits to Rutgers, NC State, Duke, Ohio State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State and Pitt.











