Bethel Park’s Will Sabatos a Rising 2027 Recruit

The WPIAL’s Class of 2027 will once again produce many D-1 athletes and Will Sabatos is in line to become one of those players.



Sabatos is a 6’2″, 200-pound safety/linebacker from Bethel Park High School that’s seeing his recruiting needle pointing upward.



In the last month, Sabatos has received D-1 offers from Cornell, Yale, Akron, Brown, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, UConn and Miami of Ohio. Along with these offers, Sabatos received an in-home visit from Central Michigan.

With the Class of 2027 now officially on the clock, Sabatos is happy with where his recruitment stands and is looking forward to the upcoming months to see what lies ahead.

“Right now, I’m just taking everything in as the offers come in and as coaches reach out to me,” Sabatos tells Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m just weighing all of my options as I go through the months and as this next spring period opens up. I’ll just have to see what happens and if any more offers come in but I’m just keeping all of my options open.”



Sabatos missed a few games due to injury last season but is now fully healthy. At this time last year, I’m not sure Sabatos thought he’d be in this position, so I was curious as to what his emotions are now with all of this recruitment.



“It was a little stressful during January because a lot of offers started coming in but I’m not really anxious or anything. I’m just trying to keep calm and make sure my heads in the right place.”



Now that these opportunities are presenting themselves, Sabatos is starting to research these programs and looking for some things that will be important to him one of which is what position he’d play.



“Where would I be on the field defensively as in like a strong safety or linebacker or even or back deep as a normal safety,” said Sabatos. “That’s really what I’m trying to figure out where these schools really want to put me on the field.”



“Most of the offers that have come in as schools seeing me as a linebacker down by the box. I actually prefer that, being down in the box, playing linebacker or strong safety, type.”

Football has become a year-round sport for players that have the opportunity to play beyond high school, so Sabatos is doing everything possible to get himself ready and better for his last season at Bethel Park High School.



“During these winter months, I’m just trying to lift and get my body back to, I got injured during the season so I’m just trying to get my body back to where it was at. As these workouts progress, I’m feeling really good and back to where I was. During the spring, I’ll just be working on my craft and just work to become an all-round better player.”



Depending on how he performs during his final season, Sabatos could start seeing some Power 4 interest. I asked him about that and what that would mean to him and if it’s a motivator for him?



“If Power Four schools started to come out and offer, that would be awesome,” said Sabatos. “But the NIL part is a non-factor for me. Really, the money is not really what I’m worried about or looking for. I’m just looking for a right fit and a great education coming out of high school”















