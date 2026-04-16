Big 24 Hours of Offers from Pitt Football

With the recent completion of spring football, HC Pat Narduzzi and his Pitt coaching staff have now turned their full attention to high school recruiting.



From now until the start of their first official visit weekend at the end of May, Pitt will be busy recruiting, evaluating prospects and extending offers to players in various grade levels.



Extending new offers Pitt did plenty of on Wednesday as a lot of them went to a group of players from the DMV region that traveled to Pittsburgh for an unofficial visit.



Here’s a recap of the information that PSN has been able to come up with-





LATEST PITT FOOTBALL OFFERS:

*Marquece Sharpe Jr., 2028 running back from Woodbridge, Virginia. Sharpe (5’11”, 195-pound) also holds offers from North Carolina, Nebraska, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Marshall and Liberty.

Check out Full Season Highlights by Marquece Sharpe on @hudl https://t.co/b0l3zql40j #hudl — Marquece sharpe jr (@bigquece_3) December 21, 2025

*Malachi Hill, 2029 offensive lineman from Baltimore, Maryland. Hill was in town on a visit and also holds early offers from Syracuse and North Carolina.

*Caleb Smoot, 2028 athlete from Manassas, Virginia. Smoot was also on a visit and has other offers from North Carolina, East Carolina, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

#1 CLASS OF 2028 2 WAY PLAYMAKER

WR/LB/SS FILM STRAIGHT DOG

STATS👀



-15 Receiving TD Number 1 in State⭐️

-41 Receptions

-838 Receiving Yards

-286 KR-PR Yards

-1’124 All Purpose Yards

-20.4 YPC

-60 Tackles

-1 Interception



D –https://t.co/RQE08aL0zP

O-https://t.co/EMMh5gtVGx pic.twitter.com/CO03xAWiu2 — Caleb Smoot (@CalebJsmoot) November 20, 2025

*Jayvion Maldon, 2029 athlete (6’2″, 200) from Manassas, Virginia. This becomes the 2nd D-1 offer for Maldon (first one from North Carolina). Maldon made an unofficial visit to Pitt.

*Jason Campbell, an 8th grader from Virginia. The 6’3″, 170-pound athlete also holds early offers from North Carolina, Maryland and Syracuse.

150 to 170 in just a couple months ánd I just attained my first power 4 offer, with a 6’3 Frame to Pan with a 78 wingspan with a 3.9 gpa pic.twitter.com/LFHCAOVchn — JasonCampbell_2030 (@Jasoncampbell_8) March 30, 2026

*Darnell Engoto, a 2029 6’5″, 200-pound athlete from North Potomac, Maryland. Engoto received his first D-1 offer from North Carolina.



*This morning, Pitt extended an offer to 2027 3-star athlete Hezikiah Kelley from Cincinnati, Ohio. Kelley received the offer from Pitt assistant Harlon Barnett. Along with Pitt, Kelley holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Toledo, UConn, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio University, Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green and Central Michigan.















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