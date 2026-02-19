Brandin Cummings to Miss Remainder of Pitt's Season

The nightmare season for Pitt men’s basketball team continues as it was announced Brandin Cummings will miss the rest of the season.

The program announced this afternoon that Cummings underwent a successful ankle procedure.



This news doesn’t come as a surprise following the comments a week ago from Pitt HC Jeff Capel when talking about Cummings, “”There’s a possibility that he could miss the rest of the season,” Capel said. “I don’t have any expectations right now.”

The ankle has been an issue for Cummings for the entire season although he played in 19 games and starting nine of them. The sophomore guard led the Panthers with 12.5 points per game, while shooting 42.4% from the field, 32.6% from 3-point range and 71.8% from the foul line.



Cummings top 3 offensive games this season were against Hofstra when he scored a career-high 34 points, against Syracuse when he scored 29 points and then a 23-point game against Georgia Tech.

Pitt (2-11/9-17) has just 5 regular season games remaining and will have just 4 healthy guards- Damarco Minor (9.5 points/game), Omari Witherspoon (7.5 points/game), Nojus Indrusaitis (8.0 points/game) and Macari Moore (1.5 points/game).



As the Pitt seasons winds down and the way it played it, the question has to be raised as to whether Cummings played his last game in a Pitt uniform.









