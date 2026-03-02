Braylan Lovelace Working Back at Outside LB After 13 Starts Inside

PITTSBURGH — Braylan Lovelace returns to Pitt football for his senior season as one of the top leaders on defense, but as spring ball starts, he is making a switch from the primary position he played in 2025.

After starting all 13 games at middle linebacker in 2025, Lovelace is returning to the outside during spring camp.

“No, right now I’m playing outside, moved some other guys inside,” Lovelace said Monday. “But wherever the team needs me, I’m ready to go.”

The 6-2, 220-pound Lovelace spent his first two seasons at Pitt playing outside at the Money linebacker position, which covers the boundary. In 2025, Lovelace moved inside out of necessity after the graduation of Brandon George and Key Thompson all while Rasheem Biles produced an All-ACC campaign at Money.

Lovelace had his own standout season at the Mike position with 80 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown and two pass breakups. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC status as a junior.

A native of Leechburg, Pa., Lovelace enrolled at Pitt in 2023 and appeared in 11 games. He totaled 24 tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. In 2024, Lovelace appeared in all 13 games with four starts at Money. He recorded 53 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

For Lovelace, he feels moving back outside is more of a natural fit for him.

“Yes, I believe so, just from my body type,” he said. “But I think there’s a lot more there for me to be able to make a play. Lot of coverage things, too.”

How Does the LB Rotation Look with Lovelace Back Outside?

With new position coach Joe Bowen joining the Pitt staff and two transfer linebacker additions, it was a real possibility that there would be some movement within the unit. That started with Lovelace.

While the depth chart is still in flux, Jeremiah Marcelin is expected to compete for a starting role at middle linebacker. Purdue transfer Alex Sanford Jr. is studying all three positions, so a role inside is an option. Redshirt freshman Justin Thompson worked in the middle as well last year.

Lovelace will most likely work at Money again. Cameron Lindsey is a potential top backup at that position. On the other side at Star, Memphis transfer DeMarco Ward and Jayden Bonsu both have experience playing safety and are possibilities there.

Here’s an updated projected depth chart with the Lovelace news.