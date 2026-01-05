Brent Davis Named New Pitt TE Coach

Included in Pitt’s wave of new assistant coach hirings this morning was the naming of Brent Davis as new tight ends coach.



When you take a look at the resume of Davis, it’s filled with plenty of success.



Davis spent the last three seasons as tight ends and co-offensive line coach at Virginia Tech. Prior to that, Davis was the offensive coordinator for nine seasons at Army.



Davis was honored as a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is awarded to the top assistant coach in the country, in 2017.



While at West Point, Army was consistently among the nation’s rushing leaders. In fact, in 7 of those nine years, the Army had a top five rushing offense in the country. The Black Knights ranked in the top three from 2016-19 and again in 2021, leading the country in 2017. Army posted winning records five times in six years and won at least 9 games four times.



In 2021, Army ranked No. 1 in total rushing TDs, No. 2 in total first downs, rushing yards per game and total rushing yards. In 2019, Army’s offense ranked third in the NCAA in yards-per-game and total yards.



Prior to his time at Army, Davis was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Georgia Southern for four seasons. In three of his four seasons there, Georgia Southern made it to the national semifinals.



Davis was served as offensive coordinator at VMI for four seasons and prior to that, was at Georgia Southern from 1997-2005 as their offensive line and running backs coach.



Davis replaces Jacob Bronowski, who left to become the special teams coach at Auburn.