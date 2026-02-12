Bub Carrington Selected to Second NBA Rising Stars Game

Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington has been selected to his second NBA rising stars game.

Carrington, who is in his second NBA season with the Washington Wizards, will replace injured teammate Alex Sarr in the annual showcase of the NBA’s young talent. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 13 at the LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome and be shown on Peacock at 9 p.m.

Bub's officially a Rising Star 🧙‍♂️



🌟 He'll replace Alex on Team T-Mac in tomorrow's Rising Stars game.

📰 Read more: https://t.co/qMWAfDV5qr pic.twitter.com/8eC6EdWwwp — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 12, 2026

The 6-4 guard has played in all 53 games this season with 24 starts. He is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 39.3 percent from three.

Carrington has put together an impressive start to his young career as he became the first Washington Wizard in franchise history aged 20 or younger accumulate at least 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists.

After going 14th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carrington averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as a rookie. He has not missed a single game yet in his career.

In one season with Pitt in 2023-24, Carrington was selected to the ACC All-Rookie Team and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection. He registered 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He scored in double figures 23 times.