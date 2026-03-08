Busy Last 24 Hours with WVU and WPIAL Recruits

Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers held a spring practice on Saturday which resulted in a plenty of recruiting news, specifically involving players from the WPIAL.



The headline of the day came when a local standout made a commitment to the WVU program.



2027 defensive lineman Dajour Webb from Pine-Richland High School announced his commitment to West Virginia following Saturday’s practice.



Webb (6’3″, 320-pounds) selected the Mountaineers over other offers from Wake Forest, Florida International, James Madison, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Akron and Youngstown State.

First And Foremost I want to thank God and my family to help me through this journey to put me in this place I am today I am very blessed to be committed to the university of West Virginia!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vf5MbBxazq — DajourWebb58 (@DajourWebb58) March 7, 2026

*WVU received an unofficial visit from 2027 3-star defensive back Zachary Gleason from Central Catholic High School. Gleason is a player WVU has recruited heavily over the last 2 months.

Gleason holds an extensive list of Power 4 offers that includes Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Indiana, Boston College, California, SMU, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Stanford.



Earlier in the week, Gleason stayed local as he made a quick trip across town to check out a Pitt practice.



*The WVU staff extended an offer to 2028 athlete Kia Jones Jr. from Seton LaSalle High School. Jones (6’1″, 180-pounds) holds other offers from Mississippi State, Houston, Georgia State, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, Sacramento State, Memphis, UMass and Boston College.

*Hopewell 2028 quarterback James Armstrong traveled to Morgantown on Saturday to watch their practice. Armstrong (6’3″, 225-pounds) holds Power 4 offers from WVU, Pitt, Penn State, North Carolina and Duke.

Full sophomore season highlights

6’3 225lbs dual threat qb

2350 yds passing (+1200 from last szn)

760 rushing 125 carries (last 4 games hurt)

37 total touchdowns 3 interceptions

7-4

Looking forward to next szn!!!!https://t.co/nZEBVmzlqL@PghSportsNow @210ths @jarma72… pic.twitter.com/tAKbWuoKf1 — James “Booboo” Armstrong (@Armstrong_Qb) November 9, 2025

*This morning, WVU extended an offer to 2029 defensive back Archie Collins IV from Montour High School. This talented freshman already holds offers from Pitt, Akron, Old Dominion, Charlotte, UNLV, Miami Ohio, Georgia State, Miami Fla., Purdue and Boston College. Collins is the son of Pitt defensive backs coach Archie Collins.















