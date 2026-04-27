Capel, Pitt Finalizing Staff with Internal Promotion of Assistant

Jeff Capel is rounding out his 2026-27 Pitt staff with another assistant coach, this time coming from an internal promotion.

Pitt is promoting Billy Hubly to an assistant coaching role, a source tells Pittsburgh Sports Now. Hubly has spent the last three years at Pitt as an assistant athletic director of scouting.

Capel’s 2026-27 assistants are finalized with longtime assistant Milan Brown and new hire Ricardo Greer as associate head coaches, while Ronald Ramon, Kyle Cieplicki and Hubly will serve as assistant coaches.

Following the 2025-26 season, Pitt moved on from assistants Jason Capel, Tim O’Toole and Gilbert Brown.

In his previous role at Pitt, Hubly provided oversight and management in a number of areas including scouting videos, student-athlete operation, development, team travel logistics, equipment and more.

Prior to Pitt, Hubly was a member of the USF staff starting in 2018 as Director of Player Development before moving to a video/social media coordinator role. He spent three seasons from 2016-18 at East Carolina, where he was eventually promoted as an assistant coach for the 2017-18 season.

Hubly began his post-playing career at Georgia Tech in which he served as the video coordinator during the 2015-16 season after spending two years as a graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets.

A native of Elk Grove, Ill., Hubly played at St. Francis and earned his bachelor’s degree in recreation administration in 2012. He was a three-time Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA) selection.