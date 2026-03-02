Central Catholic OL Jon Sassic Sets 3rd OV

The recruitment of talented Central Catholic 2027 Jon Sassic offensive lineman added another chapter as he sets another official visit.



On Sunday, the 3-star recruit announced that he will be making an official visit to West Virginia from June 12-14th.



Last week, the 6’7″, 285-pound guard announced his intentions make an OV to see James Franklin and Virginia Tech from June 5-7th. The Hokies extended Sassic an offer on January 23rd.

Prior to those two, Sassic announced that he’ll check out his hometown team by making an OV from June 18-20th. The way things stand right now, Pitt will be receiving the last visit from this coveted recruit.



Sassic received his offer from Pitt back in June of 2025, while attending one of their prospect camps.

Along with Pitt, West Virginia and Virginia Tech, Sassic holds offers from UConn, Florida State, Boston College, NC State, Kent State, Florida Atlantic and Miami of Ohio.

Sassic is one of three Power 4 offensive line recruits on the 2026 Central Catholic team-2027 4-star James Halter, who’s currently committed to Notre Dame and 2027 4-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis.



