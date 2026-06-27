Central Catholic RB Jayden Alexander Makes College Decision

Jayden Alexander is one of many players on the Pittsburgh Central Catholic 2026 roster that will eventually play college football.



Alexander holds 15 D-1 offers and today, the talented running back made the decision to end his recruitment by giving a commitment to Rhode Island.



Along with Rhode Island, Alexander held offers from Bryant, Albany, Richmond, Central Michigan, Lafayette, Maine, Towson, Buffalo, Kent State, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee State and Eastern Michigan.

Alexander received his offer from Rhode Island at the beginning of May and recently took his official visit there which cemented his decision. All in all, the talented athlete tells PSN that while he enjoyed the process of getting recruited, he’s glad it’s over and is looking forward to his senior season and his future at Rhode Island.



“It’s nice to have some many people reaching out and giving me congratulations,” said Alexander. “At the end of the day, all the money and hard work I’ve put into school and the trainers that have worked with me, I’m very appreciative. I’m also thankful for the conversations with my family and for the man above to put me in this position.”



Having so many options to choose from makes a decision like this difficult. But after sitting down with his family and considering the pros and cons of every program, it was clear Alexander that Rhode Island was best for him.

“It was the people and the just the atmosphere up there. When I went there for an OV, the campus was just beautiful, the atmosphere was terrific right by the beach. Some college preach that it’s a brotherhood and a family and that’s something that I definitely felt at Rhode Island. The feeling I had when I was there is exactly how I feel at Central Catholic, so I feel it’ll be a smooth transition and something I definitely want to be a part of.”

Along with the family like atmosphere, another huge factor for Alexander is the system that he’ll be playing in, once again, something he’ll be very comfortable in.



“I would 100% say their offensive plays,” said Alexander. “The plays they run are the exact same as we do at Central. As a player, and they see it as well, I just feel like me going there, I have the opportunity to play early. I’m obviously going to have to know the names and assignments of the plays, but I really feel like I have the chance to get on the field early. The coaches know that I’m a really good person and that my future is bright.”









