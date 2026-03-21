Colorado Extends Offers to 3 WPIAL Standouts

Over the off-season, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hired Pittsburgh native Brennan Marion as his new offensive coordinator/quarterback’s coach.



It should come as no surprise that Marion as started recruiting the WPIAL, something he did very extensively while serving as head coach at Sacramento State and his college assistant coaching positions.



Over the last 24 hours, Marion and Colorado have extended offers to 3 WPIAL standouts: Brandon Murphy, Dajour Webb and James Armstrong.



Murphy is a 2028 athlete from Clairton High School that already holds a number of Power 4 offers- Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Florida State, Indiana, Miami Fla., and Maryland.

SOPHOMORE SEASON — MUST WATCH‼️



Grateful for an incredible year alongside my teammates and coaches.

WPIAL & PIAA Champion

All-American

ATH | S | LB | WR | PR| CB

Blessed and hungry for more!!!@bears_hc @eatteam_2 @coachwil_412 @bears4lyfedc @JoeFitz881 https://t.co/ioDxBKAqjQ — Brandon Murphy (@BrandonMurphy04) December 14, 2025

The offer to Webb is interesting considering that he’s already given a verbal commitment to West Virginia. Since committing to WVU, the 2027 defensive lineman (6’3″, 330-pounds) has also picked up a new offer from Maryland.

With Marion being in charge of Colorado’s offensive and their quarterbacks, the offer to Armstrong is also interesting.



The 6’3″, 225-pound left-hander from Hopewell High School also holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina.



This morning, Armstrong made an official visit to attend Pitt’s scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium and next week, he’ll head to State College to attend a Penn State spring practice.

Marion is a native of Homestead and went to Greensburg Salem High School. Considering his Western Pennsylvania background, I would expect Colorado to continue to recruit the top athletes from Western Pennsylvania.









