Coveted Pitt WR Commit Jacob Thomas Schedules Official Visit

Three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas has been committed to Pitt since March, but the Florida native has yet to visit the program in person.

That will change in the coming months as Thomas has scheduled an official visit with the Panthers for May 28-30.

It will be a significant visit for Thomas as he will get an in-depth look at the program, while Pitt will attempt to fend off other suitors in the recruiting process.

Offensive coordinator Kade Bell continues to push for Thomas as a priority as the Pitt assistant visited with the Charles W. Flanagan High School product at his home in January.

The 5-10, 160-pound Thomas continues to field interest from other programs. Since his commitment to Pitt, he has added 14 Power Four offers.

Thomas told Pittsburgh Sports Now in January that he looks to visit Florida State, Louisville, Purdue, UCF and others during the spring visit window.

Rivals rates Thomas as a high three-star prospect and the No. 52 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Along with Thomas, Pitt will host three-star quarterback commit Kevin Verpaele, three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon and four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown on official visits from May 28-30.