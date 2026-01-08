DE Jimmy Scott Staying at Pitt

The Pitt Panthers received some good portal news this morning.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that defensive end Jimmy Scott intends to return to Pitt for his senior season. If this happens, Scott would become a rare athlete to play for one team for his entire career.

Scott was a member of Pitt’s Class of 2022 as a 4-star defensive end from Hamburg, New York. At the time, Scott selected Pitt over offers from Rutgers, Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Illinois, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Over his last 2 seasons, Scott has picked up 10.5 sacks and 48 tackles.

As things stand, Scott will most likely be one of Pitt’s two starters at defensive end.