Depth Pitt DL Entering Transfer Portal

One of Pitt football’s depth defensive linemen is entering the transfer portal.

After three seasons with the Panthers, redshirt sophomore defensive end Maverick Gracio is entering the transfer portal, he announced on X.

Gracio’s biggest moment as a Panther came in the 2024 Backyard Brawl when he blocked a West Virginia punt, which led to a Brandon George scoop and score on the way to a 38-34 win at Acrisure Stadium.

Gracio, who stands at 6-4, 255 pounds, was looked at as a candidate to emerge this season on the defensive line, but that never came to fruition as he was buried on the depth chart. He appeared in just seven games this past season and tallied four tackle, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

During the 2024 season, Gracio appeared in four games but did not record any defensive stats. The West Palm Beach, Fla. native joined Pitt in the 2023 class as a three-star recruit with additional offers from Illinois, Purdue and others.

Pitt’s defensive end room for next year, as it stands now, has several returning pieces that stand ahead of Gracio on the depth chart. Jimmy Scott, Jaeden Moore, Zach Crothers and Isaiah Neal — if he moves to the edge permanently — are all eligible to return.

