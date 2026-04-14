Duquesne Acro & Tumbling Makes History

The Duquesne Acrobatics and Tumbling Team prepared for last week’s regular season finale against La Salle ranked ninth, needing to move up one spot to make the NCATA National Championships, for the first time in the program’s two-year competing history.

It was a season with adversity in the form of two season-ending injuries in the first two meets and results which showcased the team’s ability to bounce back as a collective, but head coach Michaela Soper had recently been asked a question by someone that made her think.

Was she playing to win or playing not to lose? This resonated with her and it was determined the former would win out.

In Thursday’s meet, Duquesne went to its calling card, which adorned the back of each team member’s shirt. Growth over glory.

Through hard work, Duquesne achieved growth, happiness and success.

After setting a program record in besting La Salle 263.400-247.630, and increasing starting values to play to win, Duquesne earned that eighth and final spot in the NCATA Championship leading to a rematch with Baylor on Apr. 23 in Azusa, California.

Everything that had been worked on paid off. Duquesne sought to be gritty, found its why and purpose and balanced the emotion of the event and unknown of what was to come, with finding a result for the individual standing next to them.

“They actually joke that their brains are Bluetooth, so they try to activate their brains and be one unit.,” Soper remarked. “It’s really funny, but it actually works. We’ve had a really long season, some crazy things happened in the beginning, so that kind of extended it almost. We started a little rocky and kind of capped off the season. They’ve become one, they know it takes every single one of them out there. We’ve had that next women mentality since game one and come together to make it happen as a team. I think the chemistry is unmatched.”

“This week we talked about buying in and really seeing everything we worked on to and coming together as a team to finish the season,” sophomore Carly Longenecker added. “We put a lot of heart into the season.”

In the meet, Duquesne won 17 of 19 heats, setting program bests in compulsory and acro, sweeping all six events.

For the first acro heat, Duquesne earned a 9.90 score out of a possible 10 for a second time. The quartet helped set the tone for what was to come.

In the individual tumbling passes, Duquesne broke through. It started with Briella Unger’s aerial pass. Unger, who competed with a starting value of 10.0 for the first time. When she stuck her landing, earning a 9.725 score, she broke down in tears, proud of what she had accomplished.

Freshman Lindsay Kivlan’s open pass was also at a 10.0 starting value and she earned a 9.850 score. With her family cheering and cameras out, both Kivlan and Soper hit the former’s signature dance move before embracing each other.

“They’ve been ready to throw those passes,” explained Soper. “We have these passes and more elite skills we are ready to perform; it’s just a matter of when to throw them. We’ve been hoping with progression through the season and being able to accomplish those tonight, and everybody landed on their feet. You felt the energy and emotions; a lot of hard work went into it.”

The meeting with Baylor will be the third in program history. The Bears are the top seed, have won each of the past 10 NCATA National Championships and its last 59 overall meets.

Duquesne’s growth culminated in a historic milestone. Moments after the team became emotional and embraced on the mat, Soper was still unsure if the championship was a possibility but regardless was very proud of just how far her team has come.

It was a season in which the Dukes took on four top 10 teams, three of which came on the road and did so as the youngest team in the rankings.

“I think that they’re relentless,” she summarized. “So many challenges that would have broken them last year. It shows the growth of the program. It was the first time asking them to be gritty and to dig deep. We are seeing a totally different turning point and are really excited. They have put their name on the map.”

“DO IT FOR MAMA”

Before Thursday’s final scores were assigned there was important business to tend to, Abby McDermott’s senior day.

When she first was on the team’s roster last season, McDermott was the lone upperclassmen, transferring from Glenville State and she has affectionately been called “mama” ever since.

McDermott’s accomplishment was acknowledged behind Duquesne’s mat for the duration of the meet and upon being recognized, many held mini faces showing their love and appreciation.

Before the recognition, her teammates were already full of tears knowing what was about to come.

“Mama came in and she took all of us freshmen with open arms guiding us through a completely new challenge for all of us,” Longenecker beamed. “We still turn to her for everything. She has set the pace for this program and we’re really going to miss her. She really set us up well for coming years, we know how to be leaders.”

Reflecting on McDermott, Soper considered her as one of a kind, explaining how there was an understanding that foundation was going to have to be set and how much work would go into it.

Never once did McDermott shy away from it and instead naturally was ready and willing to take on a leadership role. People followed and she rose to every occasion.

McDermott is hopeful that she will be able to get into coach and continue to both make a difference and give back to the sport she loves and enjoys so much.

Emotion was far easier for her to come by than words, but the appreciation she had for those around her was very evident.

“I’ve been speechless for everything these girls have done for me, I cannot thank them enough,” expressed McDermott. “I can’t even thank my coaches, every single person that works at Duquesne. This sport has been so amazing it’s so special. I’ve never felt so loved in my life, it’s so bittersweet.”