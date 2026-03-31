Duquesne AD Dave Harper Leaving For Baylor

Duquesne University has announced that athletic director Dave Harper is leaving to accept a position at Baylor University.



Harper, who’s been with Duquesne since 2015, has accepted a position at Baylor as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director. His role will be with revenue generation and allocation.



Duquesne president Ken Gormley announced that John Henderson, currently Senior Associate Athletic Director at Duquesne, has been appointed as Interim athletic director. Harper will begin with Baylor in early May.



“We extend our heartfelt congratulations and deep appreciation to Dave Harper for his impressive eleven-year leadership of the athletics program at Duquesne,” said Gormley. “Being recruited to work at a Big 12 school like Baylor is a wonderful opportunity and a testament to Dave’s extraordinary success in elevating Duquesne’s program.”



“I am deeply humbled and honored by the trust placed in me to lead Duquesne athletics, where I have loved serving our student-athletes and helping them drive personal and team success,” said Henderson. “Our program has made enormous strides and has great momentum. I look forward to continuing to build a culture of sustained excellence while showcasing our student-athletes and our great institution.”



The highlight of Harper’s time at Duquesne no doubt is his overseeing the renovation of the new UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.



Other highlights include:

*The hiring of Keith Dambrot, the men’s basketball team winning the 2024 A-10 championship and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 47 years.



*3 football conference championships



*Addition of 3 sports: women’s bowling, diving, and acrobatics and tumbling.

The University will promote Rick Christensen, Senior Associate Athletic Director, to the position of Interim Deputy Athletic Director. Christensen also has served in senior roles within Duquesne athletics, including as compliance coordinator and his current role overseeing administration.









