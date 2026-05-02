Duquesne Adds 6-11, 275-pound Center from Oregon

A major priority for the Duquesne Dukes men’s basketball program this off-season was to restock their front court due to transfers and graduation.



Departures from last season included David Dixon (graduation), John Hugley (graduation), Jakub Necas (transfer) and Stef van Bussel (transfer).



The bottom line was the HC Dru Joyce needed to add size to his roster and this morning Duquesne started that mission with the addition of former Oregon center Ege Demir.



Demir is 6’11”, 275-pounds and to say he’s an imposing figure would be an understatement. The native of Nigeria has a 7’3″ wingspan and a 9’3″ reach.

As you can see from the video on this post, Demir’s damage is done in the paint and above the rim.

NEWS: Memphis is involved with Oregon transfer 6’10” big Ege Demir, per source.



An extremely physical force with a 7’3” wingspan and a 9’3” reach. Would be a very good fit at the MM level.



Demir only appeared in 19 games last year for Oregon last season, averaging 2.2 PPG and… https://t.co/V5WWZLPM9R pic.twitter.com/2jn9uhArIr — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) April 24, 2026

Demir played in only 19 games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. In his limited playing time with Oregon, Demir averaged 2.2 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Recorded a double-double with career highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds against UC Davis.

Coming out of high school, Demir signed with UCLA but after not being admitted, he moved overseas for a few years and played professionally in Turkey.

Demir becomes the 5th new addition to the Duquesne roster joining forward Chaim Galbut, guard Yoav Berman (transfer from Queens), guard Josh Smith (transfer from West Georgia) and guard Izaiah Pasha (transfer from Virginia Tech).