Duquesne Adds Intriguing Commitment from Orthodox Jewish Forward

Dru Joyce and the Duquesne Dukes have picked up a unique prospect for its 2026-27 roster.

The Dukes received a commitment from Chaim Galbut, according to Jonathan Givony. Galbut looks to become the first Sabbath-observant Orthodox Jewish men’s basketball player to play four years at the Division I level and will not play games on Saturday in observance of Shabbat.

NEWS: Chaim Galbut has committed to Duquesne, where he'll aim to become the first observant Orthodox Jew to play four years of DI college basketball.



The 6'7 forward observes the Sabbath and was discovered on social media by Duquesne, throwing down dunks in a yarmulke. pic.twitter.com/6RZqpSP9IR — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 22, 2026

Duquesne played in 13 games that fell on a Saturday during the 2025-26 season.

Galbut, a 6-foot-7 forward, was discovered by the Duquesne staff on social media, where he was showcasing his athleticism and high-flying dunk abilities.

After completing his senior year at Miami Country Day School in 2024-25, Galbut took a gap year in Israel to focus on spiritual development. During his senior year, he averaged 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Along with Galbut, Duquesne has added Queens transfer guard Yoav Berman, West Georgia transfer guard Josh Smith and Virginia Tech shooting guard Izaiah Pasha for the 2026-27 season.