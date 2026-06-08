Duquesne Adds Transfer from Creighton

The Duquesne Dukes have added some size to their 2026-27 frontcourt with the addition of a transfer forward.



Jon Chepkevich from Draft Express is reporting that Creighton transfer forward Kerem Konan has committed to Duquesne.



The 6-10, 233-pound forward from Denizli, Turkey played one season at Creighton before entering the transfer portal. In 30 games played, Chepkevich averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds, while averaging eight minutes per game.

Before coming to the United States, Konan played in several major FIBA events for Turkey, including the U19 World Cup and multiple European Championships. He helped Turkey win silver at the 2022 U18 European Championship and bronze at the 2023 U19 World Cup.



It’s viewed as a plus that Konon gained valuable international experience in one of Europe’s most competitive basketball leagues. Before signing with Creighton, he was looked at as a top prospect in Turkey.

NEWS: Creighton transfer, Kerem Konan, has committed to Duquesne, his agent Egemen Onen of @KINpartners tells DraftExpress.



The athletic, long-armed Turkish big man built up a strong pre-NCAA résumé with Beşiktaş and could be poised for a year two breakout in the A10. pic.twitter.com/hTg3f1wvhL — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 7, 2026

With the departure of a number of big men from last season’s team, Konan will have the opportunity to earn playing time with Duquesne next season. His length, athleticism and ability to guard multiple positions could make him a valuable piece as HC Dru Joyce looks to reconstruct his rotation.

When originally signing with Creighton, head coach Greg McDermott had this to say about the signing of Konan.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Kerem to the Creighton basketball family,” said McDermott. “His size, versatility, and work ethic will be a tremendous asset to our program. Kerem brings a competitive spirit and hunger to improve that fits perfectly with our culture.”

Konan becomes the 6th new addition to the Duquesne roster joining center Ege Demir (transfer from Oregon), Chaim Galbut, Yoav Berman (transfer from Queens), Josh Smith (transfer from West Georgia) and guard Izaiah Pasha (transfer from Virginia Tech).





