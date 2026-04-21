Duquesne Adds Transfer Guard Yoav Berman

The Duquesne men’s basketball program has added their third transfer off the off-season, all of which have been guards.



Jeff Goodman, Field of 64 Insider, reports that Duquesne has picked up Queens University transfer guard Yoav Berman. Last season for Queens, Berman (6’6″, 215-pounds) averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, which got him selected as a 2nd team All-Conference player.



Berman’s point and assist totals were 2nd on his team, which by the way, qualified for the NCAA Tournament (lost to Purdue in the 1st Round).

In a game last season against the Dukes, Berman scored 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. For the season, Berman scored in double-figures 25 times, including three games with 20+ points.

Berman was the point guard of a Queens offense that led the ASUN and ranked 18th in the nation with 84.5 points per game.



Berman was born in Tel Aviv, Israel and played professionally for the Israel U14, U16, U18 and U20 national teams. Was named U19 finals MVP and first-team all-league in 2022.

Prior to signing with Queens, Berman spent three years competing in multiple NBA preseason games and scored six points against the Brooklyn Nets. During his initial recruitment, Berman received interest from programs such as Illinois, Florida, VCU and others.

With this news, Berman joins guards Izaiah Pasha and guard Josh Smith as newcomers to the Duquesne roster.