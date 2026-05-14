Duquesne Assistant Moves Within A-10, Hired at Dayton

Dru Joyce III and the Duquesne men’s basketball program are losing one of their top assistants to a conference opponent.

After one season at Duquesne, Jordan Talley has been hired by the Dayton Flyers as an assistant coach.

Coach Grant Announces Coaching Staff Updates ✈️🏀



📰 https://t.co/GTsVruqPlr pic.twitter.com/mG1nPuLzMY — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) May 14, 2026

Talley joined Joyce’s staff in June of 2025 and oversaw an 18-15 record and 9-9 mark in conference play this past season at Duquesne. Talley heads to a Dayton program that went 25-12 this past season, including a pair of wins over the Dukes.

A native of Lake City, Fla., Talley spent the previous three seasons at Florida as a player development assistant. During that time, Florida captured the 2025 National Championship.

Prior to Florida, Talley spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with James Madison. He is a 2015 graduate of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.