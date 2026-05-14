Duquesne Assistant Moves Within A-10, Hired at Dayton
Dru Joyce III and the Duquesne men’s basketball program are losing one of their top assistants to a conference opponent.
After one season at Duquesne, Jordan Talley has been hired by the Dayton Flyers as an assistant coach.
Talley joined Joyce’s staff in June of 2025 and oversaw an 18-15 record and 9-9 mark in conference play this past season at Duquesne. Talley heads to a Dayton program that went 25-12 this past season, including a pair of wins over the Dukes.
A native of Lake City, Fla., Talley spent the previous three seasons at Florida as a player development assistant. During that time, Florida captured the 2025 National Championship.
Prior to Florida, Talley spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with James Madison. He is a 2015 graduate of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.