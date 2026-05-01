Duquesne Athletics Awards 2026 Winners Span Several Sports

The Duquesne University Athletics holds its yearly awards show, an official way to reminisce and wrap up a year.

This year saw lots of individual and team successes while allowing for administrators and student-athletes a chance to walk the red carpet and mingle.

It was also an opportunity for administrators to share their Ray Goss stories and even recognize him on the podium during the ceremony.

The night was about handing out some hardware as voted upon by peers, with the student athlete of the year awards being determined by administration.

Duquesne President Ken Gormley opened the ceremony and Interim Director of Athletics John Henderson closed the evening.

Duquesne Male Student Athlete of the Year David Dixon Men’s Basketball

Each year both the male and female award winners are seniors chosen for their efforts in their sport, the classroom and through commitment to leadership and service.

Dixon’s win was a popular one and a proper sendoff. It was his second award of the evening, as he also received the Herb Bonn Character & Courage Award.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting any of this,” Dixon said minutes after the ceremony ended. “I live my life not expecting many awards, I didn’t win much growing up, so it was actually a surprise winning a couple. I was questioning even showing up tonight, but I’m glad I did and got a little bit of love from Duquesne. I’m glad I spent time here, my four years here. I’m leaving here with no regrets; I’m a proud Duke for life.”

Dixon’s efforts were a big reason why in his sophomore season, Duquesne advanced to its first NCAA Tournament in 47 years.

Despite several injuries which saw him have one truly healthy offseason, Dixon battled on the court for the name on the front of the jersey.

Three separate times, Dixon’s efforts were rewarded with the top play on SportsCenter and his buzzer beater to complete a historic senior day comeback against Richmond secured his already meaningful place in Duquesne history.

“These last few weeks I feel like I’ve done a lot of reminiscing,” determined Dixon. “It’s kind of hard coming to terms with acknowledging that my (college) career is over. I was kind of thinking maybe I can get a fifth year of college basketball, they put that rule in, but I’m okay with it. I leave with no regrets, and everything happens for a reason. I left it all out the on the court, that’s all I could do. I feel I’ve set a good example.”

Dixon’s current plan is to become a pro and he has signed with Elevate Sports.

The last image fans saw was him coming onto the court for a curtain call of sorts, raising the roof following the VCU loss in the Atlantic 10 Championships.

Even weeks later, Dixon called it a proper send off and the best way he knew to show his appreciation for fans who stuck with him.

“It’s my story,” Dixon concluded. “I didn’t know what I was going to be in 2020 when I tore my ACL. I didn’t think I was going to be going to college to play basketball. Just grateful to God that he gave me the opportunity to play ball in Florida, have Rick stay down there for basically a month and bringing me up here. I don’t know what would have happened otherwise.”

Duquesne Female Student Athlete of the Year Madelyn Moretti Track & Field

When one talks about individuals who have shaped a program, Moretti absolutely qualifies for that billing.

Look no further than her head coach Jeff Gibson in his nomination speech mentioning that Moretti is arguably the best thrower in program history.

She has the outdoor program record for shot put and ranks second during indoors.

In 2024 Moretti became the first Duke in program history to qualify for the NCAA East Regional.

Her four medals include a gold during outdoors in 2024 and she was named the most outstanding performer during that year’s Atlantic 10 Championship.

In the classroom Moretti has a 3.9 grade point average. a member of the American Nurses Association and is a registered nurse with a license pending.

“Maddie receiving the Student Athlete of the Year award reflects the dedication and hard work she has invested during her time at Duquesne excelling both academically and athletically,” assistant coach Shannon Taub told PSN.

“Maddie has shaped the Throws program into what it is today. She has provided a spark of energy and enthusiasm that is contagious. Her passion and commitment to the program is shown not only by her marks, but by the leader she is every day to our young throwers. As a coach Maddie embodies everything you could ask for in a student-athlete.”

Additional Award Winners

The Bluff Cup – Triathalon (over 412 community service hours)

Father Silas Rooney Award- Brendan Burns & Ava Brewster cross country/track (were not in attendance)

Leadership Award- Robyn Hunt Triathlon

This is Hunt’s second time in three years winning the award.

Vinnie Vaccarello Award- A.J. Ackerman Football (not in attendance)

Staff Member of the Year- Michaela Soper Head Coach Acrobatics & Tumbling

Soper is credited for building her team to making the NCATA National Championship in the program’s second year of competition. Her passion was seen by those voted and two of her student-athletes Sienna Johnson and Abby McDermott got to present her the award.

The Duke- Abby McDermott Acrobatics & Tumbling

Affectionately known by her teammates as “mama” her impact in leading the program across two seasons is immeasurable. Coming off a potentially career-ending injury, McDermott showcased her passion allowing for her teammates to follow suit and succeed.

Unsung Hero Award- DJ Cerisier Football

Cerisier’s selflessness jumped off the page when he was being considered for this award. His smile fills each room he enters and he pushes others to fulfill their potential. Cerisier also had a highlight for the football team with his “pick-two” rushing 100 yards for a touchdown against New Haven. He was the third players in NCAA FCS ever to accomplish this.

Newcomer of the Year- Sylvia Kashak cross country/track & field

Kashak earned a silver medal in the 2026 Atlantic 10 Championships and during the indoor season, established a school record in the 1,000-meter. Across both seasons, the freshman won eight races, most notably in the 800-meter and 4×800-meter relay at the ECAC Championships. She was an all-rookie selection during the indoor season.

Merle Gilliand Award Paige Engle- Rowing