Duquesne Basketball Adds Two More Pieces for 2026-27 Roster

The Duquesne men’s basketball program continues to add pieces for its 2026-27 roster.

Duquesne’s two recent additions come from Oregon State transfer Stephen Olowoyni and Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) high school prospect Zoje Owinje.

Duquesne has landed Oregon State transfer Stephen Olowoyni, his agent Scott Nichols told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-8 Australian averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 boards two seasons ago at Southern Indiana. He only played 8 games last season at Oregon State. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 11, 2026

Olowoniyi — a 6-8, 210-pound forward from Melbourne, Australia — is now on his fourth team in four years. At Oregon State last season, Olowoniyi appeared in eight games with 1.4 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.

He had a breakout campaign as a sophomore with Southern Indiana in which he started 29 games, scoring 13.9 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot 59.1 percent from the field and recorded six double-doubles. As a freshman, Olowoniyi played at VMI in which he averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Owinje is a 6-7 wing that earned second-team all-conference honors as a senior and eclipsed 1,000 points.

Pitt / pgt trucking

Olowoyni and Grace join a large list of newcomers to the Duquesne 2026-27 roster- Kerem Konan (Creighton), Ege Demir (transfer from Oregon), Chaim Galbut, Yoav Berman (transfer from Queens), Josh Smith (transfer from West Georgia) and guard Izaiah Pasha (transfer from Virginia Tech).