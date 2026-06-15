Duquesne Basketball Adds Two More Pieces for 2026-27 Roster
The Duquesne men’s basketball program continues to add pieces for its 2026-27 roster.
Duquesne’s two recent additions come from Oregon State transfer Stephen Olowoyni and Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) high school prospect Zoje Owinje.
Olowoniyi — a 6-8, 210-pound forward from Melbourne, Australia — is now on his fourth team in four years. At Oregon State last season, Olowoniyi appeared in eight games with 1.4 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.
He had a breakout campaign as a sophomore with Southern Indiana in which he started 29 games, scoring 13.9 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot 59.1 percent from the field and recorded six double-doubles. As a freshman, Olowoniyi played at VMI in which he averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Owinje is a 6-7 wing that earned second-team all-conference honors as a senior and eclipsed 1,000 points.
Olowoyni and Grace join a large list of newcomers to the Duquesne 2026-27 roster- Kerem Konan (Creighton), Ege Demir (transfer from Oregon), Chaim Galbut, Yoav Berman (transfer from Queens), Josh Smith (transfer from West Georgia) and guard Izaiah Pasha (transfer from Virginia Tech).