Duquesne Continues to Climb A-10 Standings

Don’t look now, but the Duquesne Dukes men’s basketball team is getting hot at the right time as they’re playing their basketball of the 2025-26 season.



After holding a double-digit halftime lead, Duquesne had to fight their way to a 78-73 road win on Saturday against St. Bonaventure.



Once again, guards Jimmie Williams (19 points) and Tarence Guinyard (18 points) led the way, but Alex Williams drained a long 3-point shot with 14 seconds left, which extended Duquesne’s lead to 5 points and sealed the win.



The job that head coach Dru Joyce and his staff are doing with this team is impressive as the streaking Dukes find themselves in 4th place in the Atlantic-10 conference. Keep in mind, the top four teams will earn a double bye in the conference tournament.



CURRENT ATLANTIC 10 STANDINGS

Saint Louis: 12-0

VCU: 11-2

George Mason: 9-4

Duquesne: 7-5

Saint Joseph’s: 7-5

Dayton: 6-5

Davidson: 6-5

George Washington: 6-7

Rhode Island: 5-7



The win on Saturday was the 4th in a row for Duquesne, sixth in their past 8 and a school-record was set as it was their fourth road victory in a row.



Duquesne has six regular season games remaining and a couple of them are against teams they’re battling against for this coveted double-bye.



Next up is a home game on Wednesday against LaSalle, followed by two really crucial games at Dayton (February 21st) and vs. Davidson (February 25th). The final 3 games of the year will be against Saint Louis (February 28th), at Rhode Island (March 4th) and at home against Richmond in the regular season finale on March 7th.



Something else that is still in play for Duquesne is a 20-win season. Currently, the Dukes are 15-10 and will have at least 7 remaining games. As you can see, they would be a significant feat as Duquesne as only accomplished that 5 times in the last 46 years.



MOST RECENT 20-WIN SEASONS FOR DUQUESNE

2023-24: 25-12 (qualified for NCAA Tournament)

2022-23: 20-13 (qualified for CBI Tournament)

2019-20: 21-9 (no postseason was held)

2008-09: 21-14 (qualified for NIT Tournament)

1980-81: 20-10 (qualified for NIT Tournament)

