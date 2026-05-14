Duquesne Extends Offer to 2027 3-Star Forward

With the transfer portal dominating college basketball over the last month, high school recruiting news has seemed to have been put on the backburner.



Now that the portal is closed and with most teams have already down their transfer portal shopping, expect to see basketball recruiting news picking up in the Class of 2027.



Today, Dru Joyce and the Duquesne Dukes have extended an offer to a player that’s opened up a lot of eyes recently on the AAU circuit.



Duquesne has extended an offer to 2027 3-star forward Victor Aborowa from Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio.



Jamie Shaw, Rivals Senior National Recruiting analysist recently had this to say about Aborowa- “The 6-7 wing is a plus athlete with great length. Knocked down multiple threes here, like his defensive presence. His game and production continue to trend (up).”

Prior to this offer from Duquesne, Aborowa received ones from West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Youngstown State, Miami Ohio, Chattanooga and Alcorn State.