Duquesne Falls Short Against VCU in Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals

PITTSBURGH — In order to defend its home away from home — a mere steps from campus — seventh-seeded Duquesne had to get through the defending Atlantic 10 champions in the second-seeded VCU Rams.

In front of a lively crowd, Duquesne cut the deficit to two points with less than a minute to go, but a costly turnover and VCU’s composure at the free-throw translated to a 71-66 win for the Rams Friday evening in the quarterfinals of the A-10 Tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

Jimmie Williams, who scored 13 points in the loss, brought Duquesne within two points with 37 seconds remaining. VCU’s Terrence Hill Jr. converted just one of his two free-throw shots that presented Duquesne an opportunity to tie the game with a three. Senior guard Tarence Guinyard sped up the floor, but lost a handle on the ball and turned it over. VCU finished off the Dukes with four more makes at the charity stripe.

Duquesne finishes the season with an 18-15 record as it shot 44 percent (24-of-55) from the field and 32 percent (8-of-25) from three on the day. Alex Williams led the Dukes with 20 points, four triples and eight rebounds. David Dixon closed out his lengthy Duquesne career with eight points and seven rebounds.

VCU shot 46.9 percent (23-of-49) from the field and 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from deep. Hill poured in 20 points to go along with six assists. Michael Belle added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting. VCU also converted 18-of-25 at the free-throw line.

A day after fending off Rhode Island with a 67-61 victory, Duquesne looked to carry over that effort into the second day of the tournament. The Dukes brought the energy early and opened a 12-6 lead with a two-way effort from Dixon that included a blocked shot and a pair of alley-oop finishes.

Alex Williams delivered a pair of triples — apart of 10 first-half points — that gave the Dukes their largest lead at seven.

After extended rest thanks to a double bye, VCU’s offense that averages 82.4 points per game started slowly, but finally found its rhythm past the halfway point of the first. The Rams rattled off a 16-2 run by pushing its way into the paint with a trio of layup finishes and six points coming at the charity stripe. On the other hand, Duquesne missed 10 of its final 12 shots of the half.

Hill knocked down a three as time expired to give VCU a 39-29 lead heading into the halftime break.

Terrence Hill Jr. launched this one from DEEP to end the first half! 🔥🔥#A10MBB | @VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/BMNmtRliFK — Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball (@A10MBB) March 13, 2026

Duquesne came out in the second half looking to prevent its season from coming to an end with an 11-4 scoring stretch up until the under-16 media timeout. Dixon threw down a another dunk, while Alex Williams hit a triple and Jimmie Williams converted on a pair of shots.

The early spark in the half once again fizzled as the Dukes went cold with nine consecutive misses from the field. Despite the struggles, Duquesne pulled the game within three after trading big-time threes back and forth with the Rams that started with Alex Williams, while Jake DiMichele and Jimmie Williams added their won. Hill kept VCU ahead with a pair of his own threes in response.

Jake DiMichele knocks down his first shot of the game at a crucial time for the Dukes!#A10MBB | @DuqMBB pic.twitter.com/hgeEKDtXKV — Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball (@A10MBB) March 13, 2026

VCU extended its lead back to as much as seven points with just over four minutes to go, but the Dukes never relented as a Jakub Necas breakaway slam brought the game within two points at 66-64 with 37 seconds the go.

Duquesne received the necessary help with a VCU miss at the free-throw line. However, Guinyard turnover spoiled an opportunity to tie the game for the Dukes. VCU connected on four free throws to close out the game.

VCU moves onto the A-10 semifinals and will face the winner of St. Joseph’s vs. Davidson Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.