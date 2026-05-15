Duquesne Football Adds Michigan State to Schedule
The Duquesne Dukes will be traveling to Big Ten country to open their 2027 football season.
It’s been announced that Duquesne will take on Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, on September 4, 2027.
This game will mark Duquesne’s first-ever game against Michigan State and their first game against a Big Ten opponent in the FBC-FCS era. Game time for this game hasn’t been announced.
The announcement of this game continues Duquesne’s recent commitment of taking on FBS opponents in their non-conference schedule. In fact, this will be the Dukes 16th game against an FBS opponent since 2014.
Scheduling these types of games are obviously a nice source of income for the Duquesne athletic department.
This coming season, Duquesne will take on both Air Force and Washington State. In 2027, the Dukes have scheduled games against Michigan State and James Madison.
Duquesne Football’s 2026 Schedule:
September 5th: at Air Force
September 12th: at Youngstown State
September 19th: at Washington State
September 26th: vs. Rio Grande (Ohio)
October 10th: vs. LIU
October 17th: at Stonehill
October 24th: vs. Wagner
October 31st: at New Haven
November 7: vs. Robert Morris
November 14th: vs. Mercyhurst
November 21st: at Central Connecticut State