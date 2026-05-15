Duquesne Football Adds Michigan State to Schedule

The Duquesne Dukes will be traveling to Big Ten country to open their 2027 football season.

It’s been announced that Duquesne will take on Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, on September 4, 2027.



This game will mark Duquesne’s first-ever game against Michigan State and their first game against a Big Ten opponent in the FBC-FCS era. Game time for this game hasn’t been announced.

The announcement of this game continues Duquesne’s recent commitment of taking on FBS opponents in their non-conference schedule. In fact, this will be the Dukes 16th game against an FBS opponent since 2014.



Scheduling these types of games are obviously a nice source of income for the Duquesne athletic department.



This coming season, Duquesne will take on both Air Force and Washington State. In 2027, the Dukes have scheduled games against Michigan State and James Madison.



Duquesne Football’s 2026 Schedule:

September 5th: at Air Force

September 12th: at Youngstown State

September 19th: at Washington State

September 26th: vs. Rio Grande (Ohio)

October 10th: vs. LIU

October 17th: at Stonehill

October 24th: vs. Wagner

October 31st: at New Haven

November 7: vs. Robert Morris

November 14th: vs. Mercyhurst

November 21st: at Central Connecticut State

