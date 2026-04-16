Duquesne in Top 3 for Transfer Guard

Izaiah Pasha is looking to reboot his college basketball career, and the Duquesne Dukes basketball program is an option.



The sophomore guard from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania spent last season at Virginia Tech, where he transferred to following his freshman season at Delaware.



According to The Portal Report, Pasha is will be deciding between 3 schools: Duquesne, San Francisco and UCSD. Per the report, Pasha has made a visit to San Francisco and will be visiting HC Dru Joyce and Duquesne this week.

Virginia Tech transfer Izaiah Pasha has cut his list down to 3 school:



UCSD

Duquesne

San Fransisco



Pasha is currently visiting SF and will visit both UCSD and Duquesne this week! pic.twitter.com/rC2sCIou5S — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 14, 2026

As a freshman at Delaware, Pasha was named the CAA Rookie of the Year as he averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists per game. He then made the decision to enter the transfer portal and selected Virginia Tech over other opportunities from Penn State, Gonzaga, Michigan, Virginia, Wake Forest and Villanova.

That decision didn’t work out as he played in just 18 games and averaged just 8.1 minutes, 2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

Pasha has the profile of a lead guard, capable of scoring and creating his own shot. Following the graduation and transfer of Jimmie Williams and Tarence Guinyard, the Dukes are looking for someone that can carry the load of being a points getter.

Pasha will have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.