Duquesne's Kivlan Makes Athletics History

Duquesne Acrobatics & Tumbling freshman Lindsay Kivlan had only run her open pass twice in competition but her confidence throughout the season only grew as she attempted to execute what she had done in practice.

The result? A 9.80 score on a 10.0 starting value, not only giving Duquesne its first ever NCATA Individual Event Finals champion but also providing the university its first individual national title in any sport.

“To be a freshman and I was just really grateful to even come to the nationals and the fact that I won, there are just no words,” Kivlan told PSN in a phone interview. “Getting a 9.8 at nationals is crazy. Just really grateful that I scored that high and was able to get the win.”

In a championship in which Baylor, Oregon and Quinnipiac won all of the titles, Kivlan’s effort was a historic one.

“Competing earlier in the week I got a feel for the gym, how the mat feels and how much power I need to go into for the pass,” reflected Kivlan. “I felt really confident going into today, just knowing the environment and already competing out there definitely helped with nerves as well… Being the first there’s just no words. I’m so grateful.”

Duquesne Acrobatics & Tumbling on X: “OUR FRESHMAN IS A NATIONAL CHAMPION!! 💥 https://t.co/WjmUh1kkUo” / X

Kivlan’s open pass was one of four opportunities Duquesne had to earn a national title. The Dukes also competed in the Acro Five-Element, Quad Tumbling and sophomore Briella Unger took part in the aerial tumbling pass.

Duquesne had the option to take part in a 45-minute optional practice Saturday and head coach Michaela Soper left that choice up to the team. Upon determining what heats Duquesne would participate, everyone met in the hotel lobby to decide if it made sense to work on perfecting skills.

Everyone responded that they felt confident and were ready to showcase their skills on a big stage. Instead, Duquesne took part in a brief fire up, to get the body moving and it kept everyone fresher.

Following the event’s warmup, both Kivlan and Unger had to stand for over two hours before their names were called to compete, justifying the decision not to practice.

Further, the decision also showcased not just a trust in team but how far it has come.

“It shows their growth because last year I don’t know if I would have done that as much because they relied on me so heavily,” Soper explained. “I call them our minions if you watch Despicable Me. I was Gru and they were my little minions, so if I said they were going to steal the moon, they were going for it. It shows their confidence building and working together as a team too.”

In the championship meet, everyone eligible to compete in a heat does so and only the winner’s name is called.

When it came time for Kivlan to attempt her pass, Soper acknowledged that competitors hit their passes, but there was a confidence in the five-skill pass.

With the five passes there was some strategy in other passes having more opportunities for deductions.

Kivlan qualified with the second-best score coming in and with sophomore Sienna Johnson in her corner counting, she posted her highest output in the most crucial moment.

After sticking her landing, Kivlan hit her signature move, looking to her team as it loudly roared in approval.

“I didn’t think that move was going to get too big honestly,” admitted Kivlan. “Sienna is always in the corner there with me, helping with nerves and counting for me to get going. She’s actually the one that came up with it and ever since I did it the first time, it was just a thing. I had to do it.”

After it was announced that Kivlan won, she got to pose with the trophy and then ran towards her teammates, who lifted her up in the air, something which meant a lot to her.

It was the final image of a season which had its share of challenges to overcome and the team learned as much perhaps away from the mat as it did on it.

From not knowing much about the sport coming in, Kivlan’s growth as the team did the same led to history.

It also will be the last ever acrobatics and tumbling NCATA trophy ever handed out as the sport transitions to the NCAA next season.

“It’s been such a long year,” Soper stated. “You saw the injuries, setback and trials. To finish on top, it shows the relentlessness. It wasn’t a word I would categorize in the past, but it was a word that defines them and their character for this season and this year. This was the cherry on top. I was looking at that trophy table, and it was looking pretty sparse and there was only one left, we only had one more chance. We were able to take the last one and we’ll be able to forever have that in our trophy case.”

RECAPPING THE QUARTERFINALS

Duquesne took on top-seeded Baylor for the third time and second this season and saw its season come to an end falling 273.385-250.770.

The Dukes won two heats against the Bears with Unger’s aerial pass and Kivlan’s open pass.

“We worked really hard this year, and I think it all came to fruition,” Soper opened following the meet. “We’re a young team and a very young program not just in skills and years but the actual team members, so it is incredible what they have accomplished in a short time.”

Soper viewed the meet as a starting point for the future and what was done on the mat Thursday evening had little to do with the season, but how it would prepare for next year and capitalize off that.

Duquesne had its highest-ever starting value and stuck each landing.

In building this program, Soper did not want to wait, she wanted to be competitive early, and hopeful it would be sooner rather than later.

It ended up being in year two.

“I wanted to recruit a sizeable class to give them the best chance, have an advantage and they have risen to the occasion,” revealed Soper. “They proved they definitely deserved to be here. This is a starting point for us, it can only go up from here. We continue to be grateful for the opportunity and we know there are a lot of teams that work hard to be here. I am proud of the growth and the opportunities are endless.”

Despite the loss, the team remained extremely upbeat after the scores were read and that energy continued in the press conference.

It was the humbleness that was present but also an appreciation of what had been experienced.

“I learned that we can do hard things, I love that quote,” Johnson beamed. “It’s so true, we can challenge ourselves and succeed. Even hitting today was so much proof we can go out there and can be scared, do new things and do them well.”

Following Sunday’s individual championships, the NCATA unveiled its awards and three Dukes earned recognition.

Junior Alia Ellis was named First Team All-American. Earlier in the season, Ellis was the first-ever NCATA Specialist in program history. She competes in eight individual events plus the team event for Duquesne

Graduate student Abby McDermott earned second-team honors. She was twice named an NCATA honorable mention selections and was in a team-high nine events on five occasions. McDermott who the team affectionately calls “mama” sees her competing career come to a close.

“I learned so much about myself,” said McDermott. “Just from day one to now, as a person and as an athlete I’ve grown so much. I just couldn’t be more thankful for our family that we have and I give all of the credit to them.”

Sophomore Carly Longenecker made the NCATA All-Academic Team. Longenecker is a 4.0 biology major. She competed in five events, including the five-element acro which made the individual event finals.

SHE SAID IT

“I think I’d tell myself that I would find my family. Just finding a team that loves you so much and that I love so much is so special and something I never saw coming, to have such a strong bond. To tell myself we’d grow with this sport, and I would learn so many things in such a short time is cool to be able to be a part of this.” – Johnson

“Women’s sports, highlighting that in general. Incredible. Just so historic. There are a lot of emotions flowing in the arena knowing that we are handing it off to the NCAA. We hope they protect it and know they will do some great things with what the sport is now and what it’s going to become. I am honored to be a part of it and my athletes are humbled and honored to be a part of it. We worked really hard to have this experience and really be able to soak it all in and live in the moment. We had so much fun on this trip and got down to business. Everything we did this weekend hit. They were on, hungry and ready to prove the deserved to be here. I couldn’t be prouder as a coach and this is still a starting point. Hopefully only up from here.” – Soper