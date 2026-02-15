Duquesne Lacrosse Showing Improvement

At halftime of her team’s Saturday afternoon clash with Mount St. Mary’s on Rooney Field, Duquesne Lacrosse coach Tracy Coyne issued a challenge for her team.

After struggles with draw control in the first quarter and being outscored by five goals in the second half, Coyne wanted to see her side win the second half.

Sure enough, Duquesne dug in to do just that, meaning that despite falling 19-13, this was one of several encouraging signs that can help Coyne continue to push this program forward.

“It was definitely a goal that we had at halftime to come out and win the second half, which is the reason why I called that timeout, just to remind them of what we were trying to accomplish,” Coyne reflected. “I think they implemented a lot of the things we were working on very well and I was very happy with how it went.”

A week ago against Akron, Duquesne scored six goals, which while there are some new faces on the attack, the Dukes could only practice indoors due to weather and field conditions.

It made aspects such as transition difficult to practice.

Junior attacker Gracin Emerson matched Kat McNish’s 2007 single-game program record with seven assists. Emerson had another four helpers in the Akron setback.

Coyne praised her vision, ability to see things ahead of time and consistently setting teammates up for success. She also detailed how when Emerson was on the sideline the belief that the attack could be even better by engaging and creating opportunities for herself.

By mixing it up from putting the ball in someone else’s stick it can keep opponents guessing. To that point, Emerson was one of eight different goal scorers in this contest, another thing which pleased Coyne.

Freshman Sydney Girardi scored her first two collegiate goals for an attack that Coyne expressed showcased can be multi-dimensional.

How the octet scored, what shots were chosen and the overall ball movement were high points for her.

Now the challenge to take that next step will be going through sets, pass the first look to the second and third.

Duquesne senior defender Casey McBride was definitely a bright spot on a defensive side.

It was McBride’s three charges taken that jumped off the page and drew some of the loudest ovations of the day.

“I think she last week against Akron she had a big matchup and she played pretty well even though we didn’t see the results like we did today,” determined Coyne.

In assessing the defense, Coyne was pleased that freshman goalkeeper Ella Roach had 10 saves and that the unit did implement some of the things worked on, but at the same time expressed that there was still room for growth.

Duquesne’s resolve was on display throughout the contest, having to battle from behind for the entire match.

Coyne’s biggest issue came from Wednesday’s practice. She made it clear that her team is coachable and great to work with but directly explained that the day before a game that there were things needed to get through in practice to be fully prepared and her team fell short in that area.

Coyne wanted to tactically cover multiple things, but concepts were taking too long and not everything could be addressed.

The next opportunity to perfect that comes Wednesday at Robert Morris. Duquesne will be looking to return the favor from last season’s 11-10 loss.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction, and they understand better what the expectations are,” she concluded. “We’ve raised the standard and I think we’ll continue to get better, but in order to compete against teams like Mount St. Mary’s, we need to take care of business the day before the game.”

VIDEO