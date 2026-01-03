Duquesne MBB Drops A-10 Home Opener

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team returned home with momentum following a double overtime win at Davidson but could not do the same Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, falling 93-80 to VCU.

Tarence Guinyard paced Duquesne (9-6/1-1 Atlantic 10) with 22 points. Jimmie Williams was affected by foul shots, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Maximus Edwards added 10 points.

VCU (11-4/2-0 A-10) saw Terrence Hill Jr lead the way with 21 points, while Lazar Djokovic recorded a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. Also achieving double figures were Ahmad Nowell (14), Nyk Lewis (13) and Jadrian Tracey (11).

The Rams won the rebounding battle 33-25 and after trailing in bench points at halftime, won that statistic 43-23.

There were 46 fouls in this game.

Early on it was Duquesne which struck first scoring the game’s first five points as VCU looked to find its stride.

Jimmie Williams picked up two early fouls leaving him on the Dukes bench for much of the half and as this was unfolding the Rams began to find their footing.

VCU built its foundation by finding success from the three-point line. Duquesne shot 52% from the field but were contained to two made triples in the opening 20 minutes.

When Jake DiMichele sank one of those two trifectas Duquesne made a run to cut VCU’s lead to five.

The Rams would punch back to go back in front by double digits and then before half, David Dixon’s dunk would be wiped out by a basket interference, a call upheld by a Duquesne challenge.

VCU led 46-34 at halftime.

Duquesne coach Dru Joyce III frequently engaged with this game’s officiating crew, and this included right after the buzzer for halftime and the moments leading up to the second half about the basket interference call.

Duquesne began the second half with a strong start after recovering from a turnover on the opening possession.

It started with Jimmie Williams sinking three free throws and Guinyard scored three points the more conventional way.

The Dukes were quickly able to get the Rams to five team fouls and went on a 14-2 run to cut its disadvantage to 50-48 at the first media timeout.

Despite Duquesne’s efforts, Jimmie Williams would pick up his fourth foul somewhat early in the second half and the officials called seven consecutive fouls on the Dukes.

Duquesne did play to the final whistle, but VCU shot 60% from the field in the second half and led by double digits for most of the game’s final 10 minutes.

Duquesne resumes conference play Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s, a contest with a 7 p.m. scheduled tip time.