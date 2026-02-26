Duquesne MBB Records Season Low In Loss

Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Dru Joyce III stood shaking his head as an inbounds pass sailed across the entire length of the court with no recipient in the immediate vicinity.

A Dukes player was chatting with a Davidson competitor in the post before the former pursued the ball. The latter, then cut and had an open lane when he dunked the ball around.

Through hands on hips and head shakes, Duquesne was held to a season low in a 67-56 loss to Davidson Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

With this victory, Davidson avenges its earlier setback to Duquesne, a double overtime contest which marked the start of Atlantic 10 play for both sides.

Duquesne (16-12/8-7 Atlantic 10) was led by Tarence Guinyard‘s 20 points. David Dixon recorded 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and Alex Williams had 11 points.

As a team, the Dukes were 5-for-23 on three-point shots.

Davidson (17-11/8-7 A-10) saw Parker Friedrichsen post 16 points and Devin Brown netted 10 points of his own.

Duquesne’s progress was stunted by a nearly five-and-a-half minute scoreless streak and compounded by a 1-for-11 mark from three-point range.

Davidson also had its struggles from beyond the arc but began to catch fire making three of four three-point attempts.

The Dukes which shot 35.7% from the field in the first half also concluded the period scoreless for the final 2:20 and Davidson made one final basket before the buzzer making it 35-21 in its favor.

Duquesne’s defense intensified at the start of the second half and offensively drew five fouls on Davidson but this did not make too much of a difference on the scoreboard as the Dukes could never cut it closer than nine points until the final stretch.

In that time, Duquesne got it to within eight points, but this was very brief.

The Dukes have now fallen down the A-10 standings and now with this loss are now tied for sixth place with Davidson. A win for Duquesne would not only have secured the head-to-head edge but had a two-game advantage for sixth with three games remaining in the regular season slate.

Duquesne’s A-10 slate continues with a road test against #23 Saint Louis. The Dukes previously came up short 81-77 against the Billikens but frustrated their opponent.

VIDEO