Duquesne MBB Turns Page To A-10 Play

By Hunter Hensel

A late-December matchup between Duquesne and Cleary University has become something of a tradition, and this year’s meeting followed a familiar script.

For the third straight season, the Dukes overwhelmed the Cougars, cruising to a 99–49 victory Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Cleary is led by head coach Carl Thomas, who spent six years as an assistant under Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot on the Bluff. The connection between the programs runs even deeper. As head coach Dru Joyce III explained, “I’ve known Carl since I was 12 years old.”

Joyce recalled that Thomas served as a counselor at Keith Dambrot’s summer basketball camps while still playing professionally, often staying after camp to build relationships that have lasted decades. Today, Joyce and Thomas still share the court in pickup games.

“That’s family as far as I’m concerned,” Joyce said. “It’s awesome to see him as a head coach, leading his own program. I’m excited for everything that’s still ahead for him.”

With conference play looming, the game served as Duquesne’s final tune-up before A-10 competition resumes.

“What we wanted to focus on tonight was implementing our habits,” said Joyce. “Establishing who we are defensively and how we want to play offensively. There’s no forgiveness once conference play starts, and we want to be ready for whatever comes our way.”

Duquesne post David Dixon echoed that message. “Coach told us to treat it like any other game. Play hard, play together, and do the same things we’ve been doing.”

The Dukes showcased their depth, with 14 different players scoring. Holding a lead of more than 45 points with under five minutes remaining, Duquesne was able to send in its trio of walk-ons. Among them was Lucas Prolla, a guard from Porto Alegre, Brazil, who brought immediate energy off the bench. Prolla knocked down a three-pointer, recorded two steals, and forced two jump balls in limited action.

Teammate Jake DiMichele had high praise afterward.

“That’s just who he is,” he said. “He wakes up at six or seven in the morning to run, never misses class, swims at night. He’ll go run 20 miles before practice. He’s just crazy.”

Joyce shared a similar sentiment, “His day-to-day routine is tough. Class, basketball, and then everything he adds on top of that,” half-jokingly continuing, “If he’s not running, he’s on the bike; probably even when he’s not supposed to. Our training staff has told him to slow down, but he’s a competitor. He’s always trying to get better. He doesn’t know if he’ll ever check in, but it doesn’t matter to him. He gives everything he has, and that’s going to take him a long way, even beyond basketball.”

Quick Notes

• Duquesne opens Atlantic 10 play with a road matchup at Davidson College on Tuesday, December 30. The game coincides with Davidson honoring alum Stephen Curry, meaning the Dukes could have a special spectator on hand to kick off conference action.

• Stef van Bussel was perfect from the floor, going 5-for-5 for a season-high 11 points and six rebounds in 13 minutes.

• Jake DiMichele said he feels fully up to speed following surgery. “Physically and mentally, I’ve been great,” he said. “This is probably the best I’ve felt since my freshman year.”

• Dom Aekins, who saw limited action in recent games and returned to the court, playing nine minutes against Cleary. According to a university spokesperson, Aekins missed Monday’s win against Canisius because of a “coaches’ decision.”

• John Hugley IV was absent for a third consecutive game. When asked postgame about his status, Joyce again responded simply: “No comment.”

Zachary Weiss also contributed to this report.

Video