Duquesne Opens A-10 Play With 2 OT Win at Davidson

It wasn’t easy but HC Dru Joyce and his Duquesne Dukes opened up Atlantic 10 conference play with a dramatic 89-83 double overtime win at Davidson.

The Davidson program has always had the Dukes number, in fact, this was Duquesne’s first win at Davidson and only the second all-time win in 15 games.



TG IS UNCONSCIOUS 🫨🫨🫨 pic.twitter.com/QMWFI1UKsB — Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) December 31, 2025



Duquesne showed plenty of character and heart in this game as they were able to come back from a number of deficits throughout the game. Also, they were able to earn this win without senior John Hugley (coaches decision).

Game highlights and notes:

*Guard Tarence Guinyard led Duquesne with 24 points.m, including five 3-pointers and 6 assists.

*Reigning A10 Player of the Week Jimmie Williams made 4 consecutive free throws in double-overtime to complete the win. Finished with 16 points and a career-high 9 rebounds.

*Senior David Dixon, who was starting for Hugley, finished with a career-high 13 rebounds along with 3 blocked shots.

DIXON rejection ❌

quick transition the other way 💨 pic.twitter.com/hSDKXjJEiQ — Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) December 31, 2025

*Alex Williams 3-point shot with 13 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime. Williams finished with 13 points as did Maximus Edwards.

*As a team, Duquesne shot 16 of 35 (46.5%) from 3-point range.

CAM CRAWFORD FOR THREE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SNAyYFwU62 — Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) December 31, 2025

*As a team, Duquesne outrebounded Davidson, 55-39.

*Next up for Duquesne (9-5) is a New Years Day game at home against defending A-10 champion VCU.