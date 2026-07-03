Duquesne Schedules Game with Attractive Mid-Major

News concerning the Duquesne Dukes men’s basketball program has been a bit slow this off-season but that changed a bit this morning.



Duquesne has scheduled two non-conference games with one of those being against one of the most successful mid-major programs in the country.



CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein is reporting Duquesne will take on the High Point Panthers. That game will take place on November 24th in Daytona Beach.



Last season, High Point finished season with a record of 31-5 and finished 1st place in the Big South Conference. In last season’s NCAA Tournament, High Point received a No. 12 seed and advanced to the 2nd round before losing to Arkansas, 94-88.



Over the last 3 season, High Point has a combined record of 87-20 and are projected to have another strong season. In his early bracketology for the 2027 tournament, ESPN’s Joe Lundardi is forecasting High Point as a No. 12 seed.



Along with this game, Duquesne has also reportedly scheduled a non-conference game against Binghamton for November 14th. The Dukes will reportedly be paying Binghamton $90,000.







