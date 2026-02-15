Duquesne Swimming & Diving Finding Proper Mindset for Atlantic 10 Championship

The Duquesne Swimming & Diving Team might have been in taper at Towers Pool, but the work, the ups and downs of the season and bonding all come to a head with the Atlantic 10 Championships, which commence on Wednesday in Virginia.

At the helm for a 25th season at Duquesne is coach Dave Sheets. Sheets has been responsible for the program’s tremendous growth and consistency. In the last 11 seasons, Duquesne has placed fourth or better in the A-10 Championship including two winning programs which recently were inducted in the athletic department’s hall of fame.

“The best thing is we let these kids know that there’s a process here and that as long as we stick to the plan, everything’s going to be fine,” Sheets opened. “Keeping ourselves as calm as possible and letting these kids know the work, they’re putting in is going to pay off when we get to Hampton, Virginia is probably going to be the key.”

During this time of year, Sheets admits that it is all about the details and getting everyone to perform to the best of their ability.

Through taper the focus was on pacing, hitting times and being consistent, all technical aspects in the search for perfection and precision at the proper time.

If this happens, and the expectation level is met, then there is a feeling of walking out of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex in a good place.

“It’s been really exciting preparing for this,” sophomore Sierra Snow beamed. “We’re all united on the same goal, to hopefully win a conference championship and score more points than we did last year. We have that experience from last year which makes it easier and gives me a little less anxiety.”

At last year’s Atlantic 10 Championship, Snow twice won silver medals for Duquesne, both in the 200-yard backstroke and 800-yard freestyle relay.

This year having a clearer understanding of her surroundings, Snow is clearly someone Sheets believes continues to show growth and will be a top performer this week.

“Without (the coaching staff) telling me what times to go and telling me I can do it; I wouldn’t have much faith to go the times I’ve gone and put myself out there as much as I’ve had and same for my teammates as well,” determined Snow. “It was hard coming here not knowing how conferences were going to go and how I was going to perform. Knowing the coaches have my back no matter how I swam really helped.”

Another top performer has been sophomore Ashley Freel who a season ago was named the Most Outstanding Rookie at the Atlantic 10 Championships.

Freel was a gold medalist in the 100-yard butterfly but also took a pair of silvers in the 200-yard butterfly and 400-yard medley relay respectively.

Sheets likes to tell a story about Freel from a recent meet in West Virginia. As he recalled, Sheets asked Freel to race a different way, which she successfully executed.

A week later, Freel did the race her way and swam it a bit later. Sheets asked his sophomore what the difference was between the pair of races and her answer was that she did it her way.

It shows that already as a sophomore, Freel knows what works best for her and in turn Sheets and assistant coach Matt Brinton aim to facilitate success with each swimmer, giving them the tools and from there utilizing talent and drive to do the rest.

“It’s definitely a lot of work and I just think about the work I have put in since June, since last year and trying to make sure I do everything to be consistent with my work and try to find the joy in swimming,” Freel opened up. “I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Sheets understands how in less than two years this pair of ladies have made a sizeable impact, two kids who he detailed made the commitment to his program.

“Sierra came before her freshmen year even started, took classes just so she could come train with us, and Ashley stayed all last summer and so did Sierra,” he summarized. “For them to put that kind of commitment in and for other kids coming into our program to see that, that really starts to re-establish the new standard for our program and kind of what’s expected.”

It was a standard which was evident at Duquesne’s senior day when the aforementioned hall of fame swimming and diving teams from 2017-18 and 2018-19 were part of the crowd.

That standard was one which inspired Freel. After all this team certainly has the goal to be the third in program history to win a conference championship. It was a reminder that it has been done, what it took to get there and that if the work is put in that it is doable.

Both are expected to be key pieces towards the team’s collective efforts, but individually there could be additional opportunities in each’s horizon.

Sheets put that notion into perspective, that the ultimate thing is the team, a younger collective, having success at the conference meet. Everyone will feed off each other.

When both arrive in Virginia, they already have an idea of what to expect, having gone through the conference meet once already.

Duquesne feels that it is on the same page and is ready to support each other through it all. Hoping to swim fast and have fun in the process.

“We want to cheer the loudest, we want to execute everything properly and we just want to create a great atmosphere,” said Freel. “That’s how we’re going to get stuff done.”

When that objective was relayed to Sheets he offered an emphatic nod, a clear sign that he feels his team has the proper mindset.

“It means that Matt and I are doing a great job with the kids we have in our program, instilling our values and our beliefs,” Sheets concluded. “This is who we want to be and to have people like Ashley talk about it really knows that it’s hitting home. That’s great for the future of our program.”

